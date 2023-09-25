Police seek suspects, shots fired at Milwaukee Lutheran High School football game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking four suspects after shots were fired during Friday night's football game at Milwaukee Lutheran High School.

Below are pictures of the suspects wanted in the Sept. 22 incident:

The homecoming match between Milwaukee Lutheran and Pius XI was called off in the fourth quarter after shots rang out.

Milwaukee police responded after someone fired multiple shots outside the track around 9:20 p.m. No one was injured.

WATCH: The shots can be heard in a video live-stream of the game on the school’s YouTube page.

Milwaukee Lutheran High School's homecoming and other weekend activities were canceled due to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

