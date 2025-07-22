Police seek shirtless man caught on video trying to enter Wisconsin lawmaker's home

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a shirtless man who was captured on surveillance video attempting to enter the home of a City of Milwaukee representative.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. July 21, 2025, when surveillance cameras recorded the man trying to open the door of Rep. Priscilla Prado's residence, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Although the man was unable to gain entry to the home, he remained on the property for some time, walking around the premises.

Wisconsin State Capitol Police Department

Authorities describe the person in the video as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call 608-266-8797 and ask for Officer Ripp. Information can also be emailed to Officer Ripp at bryce.ripp1@wisconsin.gov.

Prado was elected to Wisconsin’s 9th Assembly District in 2024, which serves the south side of Milwaukee and West Milwaukee. She was born and raised in Los Angeles but has been living on Milwaukee’s south side since 2005, according to her website.

