Police searching for missing 86-year-old man

Authorities need your help finding a missing man.

86-year-old Gerald Knapp was last seen January 28th at 10:00 a.m. leaving Minnesota. He is believed to be in the Douglas County area and suffers from dementia.

Knapp is driving a red 2020 Ford Escape with Minnesota license plates — FVP429

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriffs Office at 320-629-8380.

