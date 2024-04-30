Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police is asking for assistance searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Zanya Jones went missing on April 2, around 12 a.m., from near N. 34th & W. Hampton Ave.

On April 2, Zanya was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket, black pants, and blue and black tennis shoes, according to the Milwaukee Police.

She is described as an African American female, around 5’3, with black hair and brown eyes. However, her mother, told TMJ4 that her hair color could be different if she is wearing a wig.

According to family, she was last seen by herself and is likely on foot, and getting rides from Uber, or whoever can give her a ride.

Police say Zanya is "not considered a critical missing at this time."

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272.

