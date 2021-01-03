Police search for missing endangered teen

The Stevens Point Police Department is searching for missing, endangered 14-year-old Casandra Kozlowski.

She was last seen in Stevens Point in a neighbor's security camera walking through his backyard on Sunday, Jan. 3, around 4:47 a.m.

Kozlowski is described as 5’01”, 130 lbs, brown eyes, and brown hair with blonde highlights.

She has a tattoo on her right thigh of a planet and a tattoo on her right ankle that reads, “4-20 421."

Police say she may be wearing a black sweatshirt and possibly black leggings with a black backpack with reflective stripes.

Police believe she may be heading to Rice Lake, Wis.

If you've seen Kozlowski. or know her whereabouts, please contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501.

