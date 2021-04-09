Watch
Police search for missing, endangered Milwaukee man

Robert Tucker
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 10:05:24-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered Milwaukee Man.

Police say 66-year-old Robert Tucker was last seen at the Greyhound bus station in Milwaukee at 433 W. St. Paul Ave.

He was last seen wearing a striped blue and white button-down dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat.

He's described as 5'6, 250 lbs, brown eyes, black afro, with a gray and black goatee beard. He also has a distinct scar on his forehead.

Police say Tucker may be traveling to California.

If you know Tucker's whereabouts, please contact MPD at 414-935-7405.

