An inmate escaped from a Milwaukee minimum-security center Sunday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Dontrell Washington escaped from the minimum-security Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center.

The 28-year-old is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

No other details were released.

