Homicide in West Allis: Man's body found near 65th and Lincoln, police search for shooter

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — An adult male in his 20s was shot and killed near 64th and Lincoln in West Allis on Wednesday, according to Police Chief Patrick Mitchell.

Mitchell said during a press briefing that the man was found deceased at a parking lot outside an apartment building at the intersection. The chief could not confirm if there was a carjacking involved, though there was an initial report of one.

The chief said officers responded around 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 for a report of shots fired with a possible man down. At the lot, the officers found the body.

West Allis homicide

Police are now searching for an unidentified shooter/suspect and a car.

"The shooter is gone and the car is gone," said the chief.

Police used squad cars to block the road outside Richlen Garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

