Homicide in West Allis: Man's body found near 65th and Lincoln, police search for shooter

An adult male in his 20s was shot and killed near 64th and Lincoln in West Allis on Wednesday, according to Police Chief Patrick Mitchell.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Mitchell said during a press briefing that the man was found deceased at a parking lot outside an apartment building at the intersection. The chief could not confirm if there was a carjacking involved, though there was an initial report of one.

The chief said officers responded around 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 for a report of shots fired with a possible man down. At the lot, the officers found the body.

Police are now searching for an unidentified shooter/suspect and a car.

"The shooter is gone and the car is gone," said the chief.

Police used squad cars to block the road outside Richlen Garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

