Police respond to fatal shooting near downtown's Shops of Grand Avenue, foul play not suspected

MILWAUKEE -- Foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting near downtown Milwaukee's Shops of Grand Avenue, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says.

Police were called to the fatal shooting at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One adult male was found dead in a parking garage, according to the medical examiner.

An autopsy has been planned for Febuary 1st.

