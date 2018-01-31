Police respond to fatal shooting near downtown's Shops of Grand Avenue, foul play not suspected

11:29 AM, Jan 31, 2018
2 hours ago

Police are investigating a death from a downtown shooting.

MILWAUKEE -- Foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting near downtown Milwaukee's Shops of Grand Avenue, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says.

Police were called to the fatal shooting at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave. at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One adult male was found dead in a parking garage, according to the medical examiner.

An autopsy has been planned for Febuary 1st.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

