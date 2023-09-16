Police respond to vigil for fatal motorcycle crash victim in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police responded to a vigil that they say got out of control Friday night.

Officers blocked off the intersection near 92nd and Lincoln to help clear the large crowd forming in the street.

A large area has been blocked off by police tape for nearly an hour, but officers were at the scene long before then.

West Allis police say there was a vigil Friday evening to honor the life of a 21-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash with a car on Thursday. A large crowd gathered to remember him and began blocking traffic and doing burnouts in the roadway.

West Allis police and other agencies came to disperse the crowd, which was mostly cleared by 9:30 p.m.

Some family members began to clean up the memorial for their loved ones.

Witnesses say there were hundreds at the scene honoring the man, but by 9:30 p.m., the scene was fairly quiet.

