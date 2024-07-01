Police respond to Southridge Mall; carnival canceled

GREENDALE, Wis. — A carnival in the Southridge Mall parking lot was canceled Sunday after multiple police departments responded to the area Saturday night.

TMJ4 crews saw Greendale, Greenfield, and Hales Corners police at and around the mall around 7 p.m.

One person, Skotty, was working inside the mall when the commotion started.

“All of a sudden, you hear screaming and people running towards you. A cop told us we needed to shut down,” Skotty recalled.

Cell phone video shared with TMJ4 shows dozens of people screaming and running through the food court.

The chaos spilled outside into the parking lots and streets.

TMJ4 cameras captured crowds rushing away from the mall area down 76th Street, and the crews saw one person arrested in a McDonald's parking lot.

“When I got in my car on the way home, there were kids everywhere. All over the streets,” Skotty said.

A carnival hosted by Southridge Mall was happening in the parking lot at the time.

It was supposed to be through Sunday, June 30, but mall officials posted an update on Facebook that it would be closed. They did not say why.

“I bet you that’s the reason everyone was over here,” Douglas said. He was at Southridge Sunday to shop with his family.

“I’m glad I didn’t bring my family out here. When you see Hales Corners and Greendale police, it’s weird," he said.

TMJ4 reached out to Greendale Police to get answers about what happened Saturday night but they did not immediately respond to requests for information.

One certain thing is the fear felt by many, including Skotty.

“So many people experienced a genuine fear for their lives, like me. I was so, so scared,” Skotty said.

