Police respond to reckless driving incident near Milwaukee School of Languages

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a reckless endangering safety incident after an incident near the Milwaukee School of Languages on Wednesday.

According to police, prior to students being released, two cars were seen driving recklessly nearby. Police say there was also an allegation of an active shooter at the school. However, upon police arrival, school staff said there was not an active shooter.

Police walked through the school and cleared the scene.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects and the vehicles involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip