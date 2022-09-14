Police respond to physical fight between 6 students at Wauwatosa West High School

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa police responded to a physical fight involving six students at Wauwatosa West High School on Wednesday.

According to Wauwatosa West, the fight happened outside the cafeteria. Medical personnel responded to the school for a student who was having difficulty breathing following the altercation.

The school said the Wauwatosa Police Department was called due to the potential for escalation. Two school resource officers were already at the school after an incident on Monday. Five more officers arrived on campus to help with Wednesday's fight. No weapons were involved in the incident.

Wauwatosa West said it will issue "significant consequences for anyone that chooses to fight" at the school.

"It is unfortunate that the start of the school day was disrupted by this incident," Wauwatosa West Principal Corey Golla said in a statement Wednesday. "Wauwatosa West is a good school populated by great students - most of which are doing the right thing everyday. School safety is a top priority and will remain as such until these incidents are eliminated from our school. I want to stress that students who choose to engage in fights will be subject to school consequences, and potential legal action as well. Repeated involvement can and will result in recommendations for expulsion."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip