Police respond to Mayfair Mall burglary, chase suspects into Washington Co.

Wauwatosa police responded to calls for a burglary Friday morning. The incident turned into a two-county chase.

Wawautosa police say they were called to the Macy's in Mayfair mall — when they arrived, they found a Kia parked near the store's shattered glass door. Police say there were three suspects in the car, which sped off when officers arrived.

Wauwatosa police say they gave chase heading north toward Washington County. Once the suspects reached the village of Germantown, officers from that jurisdiction took the pursuit over.

Police say the suspects eventually crashed their car at the intersection of US 41 and Highway 60. Two passengers, both from Illinois, aged 48 and 46, were arrested by police at the scene of the crash. The driver, also from Illinois and 21-years-old, tried to run from police. Officers say they were able to catch up to him and arrest him nearby. The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The two other passengers were uninjured.

After some investigation, Police say they discovered the crashed Kia had been stolen. They also found stolen jewelry from the Macy's inside the car. That burglary remains under investigation.

In addition to the Germantown Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the City of Brookfield Police Department helped bring those three suspects into custody.

