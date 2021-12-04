Police respond to car crash near Racine

RACINE, WI — Racine police responded to reports of a pair of vehicles crashing near the town of Dover, at approximately 11:31 a.m. on December 3. One driver was killed in the accident.

Upon arrival, the police found a red Toyota vehicle and a black Ford truck in the ditches. The driver of the Ford truck, a 35-year-old male, sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota truck, a 69-year-old female, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, but unfortunately she died after arrival.

The crash took place at the intersection of South 20 and North Britton Road. Parts of South 20 had to be closed until approximately 3:15 p.m. for cleanup.

Initial investigations indicate that the driver of the Toyota vehicle failed to yield to the Ford truck at the intersection. Further investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

