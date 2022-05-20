Police, residents talk crucial issues during 'Coffee Makes You Black' event in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — What would you tell a Milwaukee police officer over coffee?

A police captain and city council member joined residents at Coffee Makes You Black, in Milwaukee's 53206 ZIP Code Friday, to talk about some of the things people are most concerned about.

"I want them to see me in person,” said Milwaukee Police Captain Herb Glidewell. “I want them to know that I care. I care about this neighborhood. I live in the city and I'm not leaving the city. All the police officers I know who work in this city, are committed to this community.”

Among the list of concerns residents brought up: crime, shootings, reckless driving, police response times, and garbage/litter.

“Nearly everyone I spoke with brought up their concerns about violent crime,” said Capt. Glidewell. “Violent crime is a problem in our city. Also, reckless driving. I don't go to any meeting where reckless driving is not an issue. I see it too. I saw it on my way here today. It's a constant problem we are focused on.”

Alderman Russell Stamper organized the event.

“As I talk to people, I write everything down and then email my office and set up meetings with the people who have the authority to get things done for our city,” said Ald. Stamper. “The captain and I want people to know that we are here for them. We are not running. We understand there are issues in the community.”

But neither city leaders, nor police can solve the problems Milwaukee faces alone.

“We cannot arrest our way out of the problem, and that is the reason we want to build our relationships with those in the community we serve,” said Capt. Glidewell. “There are so many good people here, who are doing their part as well.”

People like Vernon Easley who showed up to brainstorm solutions. As a business owner born and raised in Milwaukee, Easley wants to help more young people get on the right path.

“We want to help provide jobs and mentoring for the children,” he said. "We're trying to find out how we can get into Milwaukee Public Schools and develop a curriculum that will help children. A lot of them are dealing with trauma. We must address that. We need to teach them the value of life. As adults, we cannot just talk about it, we need to show them.”

