MILWAUKEE — Marquette University police say a shooting happened near campus at 15th and State on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

SAFETY ALERT shooting reported near 15th and State. More details will be sent to your MU email when available — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) March 2, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip