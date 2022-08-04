Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police pursuit leads to crash; woman injured, suspect arrested

Officers were attempting a traffic stop when the suspect took off, ran a stop sign, and crashed
police lights
Pixabay
police lights
Posted at 12:46 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 14:27:43-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash Wednesday night.

The incident began near H Street and Euclid around 8:22 p.m. Officials stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

MPD officers chased the vehicle until it ran a red light and crashed into another car near 10th and Morgan. Following the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran off before officers caught him and arrested him.

He was in possession of a fully automatic firearm.

The driver of the vehicle the suspect hit is a 58-year-old woman. She was taken to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries. The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Now, charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards