Police pursuit leads to crash; woman injured, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash Wednesday night.

The incident began near H Street and Euclid around 8:22 p.m. Officials stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver took off.

MPD officers chased the vehicle until it ran a red light and crashed into another car near 10th and Morgan. Following the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran off before officers caught him and arrested him.

He was in possession of a fully automatic firearm.

The driver of the vehicle the suspect hit is a 58-year-old woman. She was taken to a local hospital for non-fatal injuries. The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Now, charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

