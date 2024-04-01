Police pursuit in Grafton ended in arrest

The Grafton Police arrested a 28-year-old Milwaukee man after a high speed chase through two counties in a car stolen from the City of Milwaukee.

The chase lasted for over 11 miles on I-43 at speeds up to 120 miles-per-hour. The pursuing officer ended the chase for concerns over safety, but not long long after, the Ozaukee Sheriff's office found the car and started the chase again.

The chase left the interstate, onto Grafton Ave. where police put down stop sticks, and blew three of the tires.

The driver kept going at low speeds once the tires were blown out, but the chase ended after they crossed the Milwaukee River.

The driver faces several charges and citations, including fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

"Pursuits are dangerous, not only for our officers and the suspect, but also for the innocent motoring public and citizens enjoying our community," said Chief Jeff Caponera in a press release. "I'm glad this incident was resolved in the safest manner possible without injury to anyone involved."

The car was stolen from the city of Milwaukee and wanted in connection with a domestic battery case.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip