Police pursuit ends in crash, drugs recovered

TMJ4
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said two people have been arrested after a police pursuit resulted in a crash Saturday night.

The incident began near Hopkins and Villard shortly before 5 p.m. Officers saw a reckless driver and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, however, did not stop and instead led police on a chase.

Officials said the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into an occupied, parked delivery truck near 19th and Hampton. The impact caused the fleeing vehicle to roll.

Milwaukee police said the occupants of the fleeing vehicle, a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were arrested and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The occupant of the delivery truck, a 39-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers recovered illegal firearms and drugs from the vehicle.

A news release from MPD said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

