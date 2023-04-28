Police pursuit ends in crash at Aurora Sinai Hospital

MILWAUKEE — A reckless driving-related police pursuit ended when the suspect drove their vehicle into the side of Aurora Sinai Hospital on Thursday.

According to a news release from Milwaukee police, the pursuit started near 35th and Greenfield around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. Police say they tried to pull over someone driving recklessly, but the driver decided to instead drive away.

The pursuit continued all the way to the Aurora Sinai Hospital complex near 12th and State, when the suspect blew a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Suspects in the vehicle jumped out and tried to run away; police say they eventually arrested the suspects after a foot pursuit.

Police say the vehicle was stolen; officers found illegal narcotics and several firearms inside.

The driver, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, as well as the two other occupants, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, were brought to a hospital for medical clearance.

The people inside the vehicle that they hit suffered non-fatal injuries.

Police said charges will be referred against the suspects.

