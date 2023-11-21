Watch Now
Police pursuit closes I-41 southbound in Kenosha County

Posted at 6:44 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 19:46:00-05

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Police activity has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 41 near Highway 50 in Kenosha County.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee police were pursuing a driver on the freeway, which extended into Kenosha County.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. The closure is expected to last two hours.

TMJ4 News is working to gather more details.

This is a developing situation and this report will be updated as soon as we learn more.

