Police pursuit closes I-41 southbound in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Police activity has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 41 near Highway 50 in Kenosha County.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee police were pursuing a driver on the freeway, which extended into Kenosha County.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. The closure is expected to last two hours.

TMJ4 News is working to gather more details.

This is a developing situation and this report will be updated as soon as we learn more.

