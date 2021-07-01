Police: Oconomowoc robbery suspect in custody after manhunt

OCONOMOWOC — Police say a man is in custody following a over a day long manhunt in Oconomowoc.

Residents were asked to shelter in place Tuesday while law enforcement officials searched for the suspect in an armed bank robbery.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of West Second Street for a possible armed robbery around 1 p.m., and learned that the suspect had fled on foot in an unknown direction. They then learned of a vehicle that was left in the 200 block of South Main Street, followed by a hold-up alarm that was activated at the Waukesha State Bank.

The description of the suspect in the armed robbery and vehicle theft matched the theft of the bank robbery.

Soon after the bank robbery, officers tried to pull over the stolen vehicle, but the suspect subsequently crashed off of westbound I-94 near Golden Lake Road. After the crash he escaped on foot.

At 6:23 p.m., five hours after the first call, another stolen vehicle was reported on Valley Road in Oconomowoc. Police say they believe that this vehicle was used to escape.

On June 30, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in Sauk County.

While Onconomowoc Police were investigating leads on the suspect's whereabouts, they were dispatched to a hit-and-run call on June 30 near hwy 67 and Valley Road. The hit-and-run vehicle matched the description of the one the suspect was driving. Witnesses said the vehicle was last seen east on Oconomowoc Parkway.

Police say they received credible information later on that the suspect was in the Lake Delton area.

He was located and taken into custody by the Lake Delton Police Department.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

