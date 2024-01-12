Police investigating human remains found on Menominee Indian Reservation

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wisc. — The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

The discovery was made on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

FBI Milwaukee Division's says MTPD was notified that a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

According to forensic experts who responded to the scene, the remains belong to an adult male. Based on characteristics of the skeleton, the individual is estimated to have been White and/or Native American, between the ages of 23-33 years at the time of death, and between 5'7" - 6'5" in height.

The condition of the remains suggests that the individual has been dead for at least one year or up to ten years.

There is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the Menominee Indian Reservation, or surrounding area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Menominee Tribal Police Department at 715-799-5806.

