Police in Two Rivers, Wisconsin investigating child abuse case of two-month old baby

TWO RIVERS, Wis. - Officers with Two Rivers Police are investigating a child abuse case after a two-month old baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday.

Police were called to the north side of the city for the infant reportedly not breathing and pulseless. Two Rivers paramedics were able to resuscitate the baby. The infant was transported to Milwaukee Children's Hospital via helicopter.

The mother's 22-year-old boyfriend has been taken into custody and transported to Manitowoc County Jail on charges of abuse of a child causing great bodily harm, failure to render aid, obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia.