Police: Illinois man drowns in Geneva Lake while trying to help son

A 31-year-old Illinois man drowned in Geneva Lake while trying to help his son who was struggling while swimming, police say.

Geneva Lake police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 near Big Foot Beach.

Officials say Antonio Delasancha Jr. was on a boat pulling two children on a tube behind him. One child fell off the tube and Delasancha turned around to pick her up. When the boat stopped, another child on the boat jumped off to swim. The child began to drift away and struggle and then Delasancha jumped in to help.

Police say while he was swimming toward his son, Delasancha went under the surface and drowned in 45 feet of water.

Officials say rescue efforts were stopped after 40 minutes and recovery began utilizing sonar technology. Delasanch was located but recovery was not attempted due to safety concerns.

Delasancha's body was recovered early Aug. 2 by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

The investigation is ongoing, Geneva Lake police say.

Geneva Lake Police was assisted by several area departments, including the Town of Linn, City of Lake Geneva, Village of Fontana, and Williams Bay Fire and Rescue.

