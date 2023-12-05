Police identify 2 individuals who were found shot dead in West Allis home

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — On Monday, police identified the two people who died at a West Allis home over the weekend.

West Allis police are conducting a death investigation at a home near 57th and Walker. They say the deceased individuals are 75-year-old Stephanie Perla from Fox Point and 50-year-old Eric Johnson of West Allis.

Officers responded to the home for a welfare check around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The home is just steps away from the Hank Aaron State Trail.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, their team was called to the scene for reports of two people who were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say the death investigation is ongoing.

