Police chase leads to deadly crash in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department said one person has died and one was injured following a crash Wednesday morning.

Officials said they were notified that the Washington County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a vehicle on CTH Y/Lannon Road near Menomonee Avenue around 12:49 a.m. However, the pursuit was eventually terminated.

After the termination, the vehicle crashed near Mill Road. Menomonee Falls police responded to the crash and found the driver, a 27-year-old male, had non-life-threatening injuries and the 18-year-old passenger had died.

The driver was taken into custody and will be turned over to the Waukesha County Jail with a felony charge referral.

