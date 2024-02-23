Police chase ends with car crash into building near 27th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a chase last night that ended with a crash into a building.

Deputies say the chase started near 27th and Holt. They believed the driver to be armed and dangerous.

The pursuit spanned several miles, even going through the parking structure at Potawatomi Casino and Hotel. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a building at 27th and Burleigh.

TMJ4 is working to learn more.



