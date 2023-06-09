Police chase ends in collision along Fond du Lac; 2 arrested, 1 injured, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police chased a suspect allegedly connected to a shooting, before the suspect crashed into another car and injured a person, officials say.

According to a news release from Milwaukee police, the pursuit started around 2:16 a.m. Friday near 40th and Fond du Lac. Police say they thought the vehicle was connected to an earlier shooting. MPD did not say if that information was confirmed. Officers pursued the driver and the vehicle. The driver ignored a red light and crashed with another vehicle near Fond du Lac and North.

The 28-year-old Menomonee Falls man driving the suspect vehicle then allegedly tried to run away before officers arrested him. A passenger, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was also taken into custody. The person in the victim vehicle, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman, was brought to the hospital for treatment, according to Milwaukee police.

Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Friday, June 9th, 2023, at approximately 2:16 a.m., which began on the 3300 block of N. 40th Street. MPD officers observed a vehicle believed to be involved in an earlier shooting and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver disregarded a red light and collided with another vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Ave. and W. North Ave. The driver, a 28-year-old Menomonee Falls male, was arrested after a short foot pursuit. The passenger, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male, was also taken into custody. The occupant of the other vehicle, a 43-year-old Milwaukee female, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip