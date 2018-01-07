Police catch man who displayed handgun, demanded cellphones from Menomonee Falls Verizon store

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Police say an armed robber accused of stealing several cellphones from a Menomonee Falls store has been arrested.

The robbery happened about 7 p.m. Friday at a Verizon Store on  Silver Spring Drive. Authorities say the 22-year-old man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded the phones. The suspect fled the store on foot.

 Police declined to release further information.

