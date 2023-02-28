Police body camera footage highlights uncertainty after Bayshore parking garage collapse

GLENDALE, Wis. — New body camera footage from Glendale Police shows the moments first responders arrive on scene at Bayshore following a partial collapse of the garage near Trader Joe's.

The video is just over 25 minutes and highlights the urgency and uncertainty during that time as officers tried to figure out if anyone was trapped under the rubble and snow.

"I'd probably clear out the entire structure," the officer wearing the body camera is heard saying to two men who appear to be Bayshore security workers.

One of the security workers tells the police officer, "We're working on it. We got one car totally crushed. I can't see if anybody's in there or not."

The police officers then urgently begin to ask about getting security footage from inside the garage.

"Can you run back cameras and find out if anybody was in that car?" the officer asked.

"We'll try, we'll look for sure," one of the security workers responded.

At this point, officers are still trying to figure out if someone is buried alive or if more of the garage is about to collapse.

"Start blocking [expletive] off," the officer directs Bayshore staff. "Go into the local businesses, see if anybody is parked in the structure, and have them move now."

That's when the officer heads to get a better view of the two crushed cars. There he runs into another Bayshore employee who said he was with management. The manager is standing on the other side of the collapse.

"Okay, probably not a good place to stand since half of that already collapsed. Let's work on getting you over here," the officer tells the manager.

Minutes continue to pass, and the officer continues to worry about the potential of people being trapped.

He radioed back and said, "Just be advised that the car we can't get to to see if anybody is in it, is still partially under an un-collapsed portion of the floor."

About 12 minutes into the video, the officer briefs North Shore Fire.

At about 20 minutes into the video, the officer expresses frustration to another officer about how long it's taking Bayshore staff to review the garage security footage.

"Kurt is supposed to be running back cameras. But I don't know what the [expletive] is taking them so long. We can't get in there because if you see right here, there's concrete directly over the two cars," the officer said.

We now know that no one was injured during the partial garage collapse.

