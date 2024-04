Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Center Street and North Street in Lake Geneva.

There is a heavy police presence there. TMJ4 is working to learn more about why.

This story will be updated.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip