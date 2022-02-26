Police arrest armed man who threatened a business, barricaded himself in his car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said charges are forthcoming after an armed man was arrested Friday for making threats.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of S. 27th Street around 3:18 p.m. Police said a 40-year-old man walked into a business with a gun and began making threats.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man locked himself in his vehicle and refused to get out. After several hours of negotiations, police said the man surrendered to police without incident.

The gun was recovered, and officials said charges are pending with the District Attorney's Office.

