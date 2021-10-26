Police: 3 teens, man arrested after alleged assault over candy sale

GREENDALE, Wis. — An adult man and three juveniles were arrested following a battery incident in Greendale on Sunday, Oct. 17.

According to the Greendale Police Department, the incident began when police began receiving calls about juveniles going door-to-door selling candy without a permit around 1 p.m. Police advised the juveniles that a permit is required to sell door-to-door and the subjects agreed to leave the area, police say.

An hour later, police received a report where one of the juveniles going door-to-door was allegedly attacked by five juveniles on bikes. Police say they received little information from the victim. An adult chaperone was allegedly consistently uncooperative and made numerous remarks he would take matters into his own hands because he felt police would not help, according to the Greendale Police Department.

Police checked the area, but were unable to find possible suspects.

According to police, the adult chaperone and a number of juveniles, including the battery victim, were observed driving around the area for over two hours. Officers interacted with them after receiving several reports of a suspicious vehicle driving through the area. Police say they received reports that the adult chaperon was going through yards, looking into garages, and questioning owners of bicycles.

Police say they again attempted to gain further information from the juvenile victim, however, little information was provided.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report from a resident that the adult chaperone and a number of juveniles were at their front porch. Police say the reporting person stated the group was accusing his teenage son of being the suspect who attacked the juvenile. It was also reported that someone from the group damaged property on his front lawn and threw items against the residence, according to police. Officers found no evidence the son was involved. Home security footage also showed the son was home during the time of the reported battery, police say.

Police say the group ignored officer's orders to leave the property numerous times. Police say the adult chaperone made numerous threatening statements referencing the resident and their son.. He also called 911 demanding a supervisor respond to the scene.

Police placed the chaperone under arrest for disorderly conduct after refusing to leave the property. Police say three of the juveniles started to interfere during the arrest. After refusing to the cease and leave, police arrested three of the juveniles.

The adult man was cited for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misuse of 911. Police say the three juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. One of the juveniles was also arrested for criminal damage to property after damaging the interior of a squad car. All three juveniles will be referred to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.

Greendale police say all subjects taken into custody requested an ambulance for various medical complaints. The adult refused treatment and was released from police after he was cited. The three juveniles were released from custody and transported to an area hospital by ambulance at their request.

The Greendale Police Department is continuing to investigate the initial battery report. Police say no leads have been developed beyond the limited information provided by the juvenile victim. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greendale Police Department at (414) 423-2121.

