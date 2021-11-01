Police: 19-year-old Racine man faces five counts of possession of child pornography

RACINE, Wis. — A 19-year-old Racine man is facing five counts of possession of child pornography, police said on Monday.

Juan Espinoza was arrested on Oct. 29 after members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant on a home near 16th and Memorial in Racine, according to officials.

According to a news release, investigators allegedly found child pornography on Espinoza's cellphone. Several other items of evidentiary value were seized inside the residence for forensic examination.

Officials also said Racine County Human Services was contacted due to "deplorable" living conditions within the home.

Five counts of possession of child pornography was forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Espinoza's cash bond was set at $20,000 during his initial appearance in Racine County court on Monday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 10.

