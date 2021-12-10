Police: 15-year-old arrested for stealing car with 2 toddlers inside in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for stealing a vehicle with a two children inside the car and fleeing from police on Friday, police say.

According to the Racine Police Department, the vehicle was stolen around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near 16th and Taylor. Police say the vehicle was stolen while a three-year-old and one-year-old were inside the car.

Police were able to quickly locate the stolen vehicle. The vehicle then fled in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed, police say. Due to the danger of the children and public, officers stopped directly pursuing the vehicle.

Police say the children were located in the 2900 block of Washington Ave. uninjured. The children were evaluated and returned to family.

On Friday around 9 a.m., police found the stolen vehicle on the south side of Racine. When police attempted to stop the vehicle again, the car once again sped away.

Police say the driver, a 15-year-old Racine boy, was arrested near 21st and Ohio. He was arrested for the following:

Reckless endangering safety (2 counts)

Fleeing and eluding (2 counts)

Operating a vehicle without owner's consent (2 counts)

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

