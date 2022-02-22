Watch
Plow crashes, flips over at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport taxiway

This as slick roads, freezing rains move through Tuesday
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:22:12-05

MILWAUKEE — Officials from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport say an airport plow truck flipped on its side on Tuesday.

At around 9:30 a.m., the plow truck was involved in a single-vehicle accident that flipped it onto its side on a taxiway near Concourse E. A representative from the airport said the employee driving the truck had minor injuries.

The crash did not impact airport operations and flights are continuing to land and take off from Milwaukee, according to a media release.

Officials say the airport will remain open during Tuesday’s winter storm. Airport crews are treating the runways to keep airline traffic open.

Passengers are reminded to check with their airline for the latest flight status before coming to the airport.

