Plenty of space between top 2 Republican AG hopefuls

<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 03, 2022
MADISON — The top two Republicans running for attorney general are offering the party's primary voters a clear choice.

Adam Jarchow, a former state representative, is running an aggressive campaign that has relied on a steady diet of Twitter attacks that frequently target Democrats on national issues.

Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County prosecutor, has been more traditional in playing up his law enforcement credentials.

One strategist said Jarchow's money advantage is a signal that his message is landing better so far.

The GOP primary is in August, and Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul awaits in November.

