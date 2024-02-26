Pleasant Prairie Police squad totaled in auto theft chase

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two Illinois men are in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a Pleasant Prairie Police squad and led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday night.

Markeece Muhammad, 25, of Zion, Ill. and Shawn Sawko, 22, of Chicago were charged with multiple crimes in a Kenosha courtroom on Monday.

Muhammad, the driver, was charged with operating a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding, hit and run causing injury and resisting-obstructing an officer.

When Pleasant Prairie Police pinned the vehicle in a roundabout, the suspect rammed the squad in reverse and sped off. The high-speed chase ended in the 6900 block of 39th Avenue in the front yard of Kenosha resident Carol Odom.

“I was getting ready to go to bed and I could see lights coming in my bedroom window,” Odom said. “So I looked out my blinds to see what it was and there was a car parked over my neighbor’s driveway and into my yard.”

The suspects ran from the vehicle. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer Riv located them, hiding underneath a nearby front porch. Both were taken into custody.

Pleasant Prairie Police posted an “obituary” to its squad on social media on Monday.

“We have bittersweet news. Bad news first: Please help us remember Squad Car #4023. She was a valiant and steadfast member of this department for her short time here. She came to us from the Ford Dealer in 2023 and she has been a workhorse every since. Squad Car #4032 was intentionally rammed by a fleeing felon in a stolen car and she sacrificed herself to save her driver from serious injury. RIP #4032.”

Police recovered the stolen vehicle along with a loaded handgun and ski mask.



