Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pleasant Prairie Police squad totaled in auto theft chase

Two Illinois men in custody following pursuit
The police car will never see the road again.
PPPD.jpg
Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 18:20:24-05

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two Illinois men are in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a Pleasant Prairie Police squad and led officers on a high-speed chase Saturday night.

Markeece Muhammad, 25, of Zion, Ill. and Shawn Sawko, 22, of Chicago were charged with multiple crimes in a Kenosha courtroom on Monday.

Muhammad, the driver, was charged with operating a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding, hit and run causing injury and resisting-obstructing an officer.

When Pleasant Prairie Police pinned the vehicle in a roundabout, the suspect rammed the squad in reverse and sped off. The high-speed chase ended in the 6900 block of 39th Avenue in the front yard of Kenosha resident Carol Odom.

“I was getting ready to go to bed and I could see lights coming in my bedroom window,” Odom said. “So I looked out my blinds to see what it was and there was a car parked over my neighbor’s driveway and into my yard.”

The suspects ran from the vehicle. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 officer Riv located them, hiding underneath a nearby front porch. Both were taken into custody.

Pleasant Prairie Police posted an “obituary” to its squad on social media on Monday.

“We have bittersweet news. Bad news first: Please help us remember Squad Car #4023. She was a valiant and steadfast member of this department for her short time here. She came to us from the Ford Dealer in 2023 and she has been a workhorse every since. Squad Car #4032 was intentionally rammed by a fleeing felon in a stolen car and she sacrificed herself to save her driver from serious injury. RIP #4032.”

Police recovered the stolen vehicle along with a loaded handgun and ski mask.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month