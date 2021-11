PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department reunited a lost horse with its owner on Thursday.

Police posted a picture of the horse earlier Thursday looking for the owners. The horse was found running down the roadway near 85th and Green Bay.

Police were able to capture the horse and keep it safe at a local stable.

By Thursday afternoon police say the horse was returned to its owner.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip