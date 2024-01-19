Pleasant Prairie Police issue alert for wanted Illinois man on the run

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is searching for an Illinois man with a long criminal history.

Barry May, 38, of Waukegan, Ill. is wanted by numerous law enforcement agencies across multiple states. He has open warrants in Pleasant Prairie, Kenosha, Racine, Lake County (Ill.) and Altamont (Tenn.).

May was spotted driving a rented U-Haul pickup in Pleasant Prairie on Jan. 9. Officers set up spike strips before attempting to pull over May, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Sgt. Michael Algiers.

“Our officers located a vehicle that we knew Barry was operating and as we expected, he fled,” Algiers said. “It’s important that we apprehend him before this pattern continues and he becomes increasingly more violent.”

May hit the spike strips, drove over a median and side-swiped a vehicle. As he topped speeds of 100 miles per hour, Pleasant Prairie Police dash cam video shows pieces of paper flying from the windows.

“During the pursuit there were items flying out of the vehicle windows that we believed was possibly U.S. currency,” Algiers said. “After the pursuit officers went to investigate and they found out it was actually Pokemon cards.”

The cards were reported as stolen in a recent retail theft case, according to Algiers.

May is charged with numerous crimes including drug use, theft, obstruction, hit and run, fleeing officers, drunk driving, forgery and failure to appear in court.

On April 16, 2023, May was driving a U-Haul and fleeing police when he crashed at Lookout Mountain in Walker County, Georgia.

“Barry’s (main objective) is to use a U-Haul vehicle as his mode or method of transportation,” Algiers said. “I believe he’s using those because it just becomes more difficult for us to locate and track him.”

May has connections to southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Anyone with information leading to May’s arrest or his whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

TMJ4 does not normally use mug shots of suspected criminals, but is in this case due to the active search for May by law enforcement. You can read our mug shot policy here.

