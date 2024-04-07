Pleasant Prairie Police investigate potential bomb threat

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie Police investigated a potential bomb threat at Costco early Saturday afternoon, but found there was no bomb on the scene.

Several departments showed up including the Racine K-9 unit and the Allied Universal's K-9 unit to help search the store.

Officials flooded the scene and evacuated the Costco on 94th Ave. and kept the shoppers outside of the parking lot for safety.

"We want to assure everyone that officers on scene conducted a thorough search of the store and did not locate any explosive devices," wrote the Pleasant Prairie Police in a press release.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip