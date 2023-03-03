Pleasant Prairie police investigate K9 for being a naughty boy

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — An internal investigation is taking place at the Pleasant Prairie Police Department (PPPD).

K9 Chase is being investigated after being a naughty boy and destructing government property.

Penalties for his actions could range from a verbal reprimand to termination of employment, PPPD says.

According to the PPPD, it's "pawsible" this pesky pooch may even face charges for criminal damage to property through the Kenosha County District Attorney.

The police union is asking that any law firm willing to represent K9 Chase "pro-bone-o" come forward.

Pleasant Prairie Police Department K9 Chase sitting in the back of a Pleasant Prairie Police Vehicle. The vehicle that Chase allegedly destroyed the driver's seat of.

PPPD stated that they would allow Chase to work desk duty while being investigated, but are worried he would chew up the desk.

Based on video provided by the PPPD, it appears that the evidence is circumstantial. At no point is Chase seen ripping up the driver's seat in the police vehicle. This won't hold up in court.

Look at him! How could a cutie like that destroy government property? He was framed!

