Pleasant Prairie exhibit for notable Wisconsin photographer opens Feb. 17

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Soon there will be a new exhibit showcasing the work of a Pleasant Prairie native who has had his images circulated around the world.

The new "More Than A Thousand Words: The Photography of Al Fredrickson" exhibit will soon be on display at the Pleasant Prairie History Museum. The debut of the gallery will be Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie Historical Society A photo of Al Fredrickson.

Al Fredrickson was a photojournalist for 45 years covering the Bucks, Brewers, Packers, Hurricane Katrina, NASA space shuttle launches, Michael Jackson, presidents, and more. He worked for the Kenosha News, Racine Journal Times, Waukegan News-Sun, Waukesha Freeman, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Many of his photos were submitted to Reuters, an international news service, and circulated across the globe.

Of his collection, 54 will be on display at 3875 116th Street in Pleasant Prairie. The opening night will be free. The gallery will be open Wednesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

