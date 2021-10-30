Plastic flamingos flood UW-Madison for "Fill The Hill" event

MADISON — Bascom Hill on UW-Madison was filled with plastic pink flamingos on Thursday and Friday, as part of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association’s “Fill the Hill” event. The annual event began back in 1979, and was turned into a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, one flamingo was placed on the hill for every gift given to the university by alumni and other supporters. Donors who give gifts worth over $250 received a special-edition red flamingo. This year, UW-Madison raised over 2,200 gifts totaling over $435,000, with over 100 areas on campus participating in the event.

