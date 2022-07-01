Plans to reopen Fox-Bay Cinema Grill in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The former Fox-Bay Cinema Grill, which dates back to the 1950s, may reopen with retail shopping and office space, under a new plan.

The property owner, New Land Enterprises, hopes to renovate the 18,400-square-foot theater with a new movie theater operator, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

New Land Enterprises is asking the Village of Whitefish Bay for a grant, to help cover the costs of renovations to the historic building. If the village approves the request, the $773,000 Downtown Incentive Grant may cover about 43 percent of an estimated $1.8 million cost for most of the reconstruction.

New Land Enterprises hopes construction starts in July and would conclude at the end of the year. A likely tenant for the office space, Northwestern Mutual, would move in early 2023, the BizJournal reports.

With a full-service restaurant, Fox-Bay Cinema Grill opened in 2000 using a dinner-and-a-movie model. The theater closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

