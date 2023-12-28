Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at Sheboygan clinic

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Planned Parenthood resumed abortion services at its clinic in Sheboygan on Thursday after a judge ruled a state law from 1849 does not ban abortions.

Doors opened at 9 a.m. but a group of pro-life Wisconsin protestors gathered nearby.

Clinics in Milwaukee and Madison also announced the change in its abortion healthcare services earlier this month.

A Dane County judge ruled the 1849 law was actually referring to "feticide" and not abortion. Feticide is defined in the court documents as "the act of killing a fetus by assaulting and battering the mother."

Sheboygan has resumed medication abortions only.

Sheboygan County's District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he plans to appeal the decision. The case is likely to end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

