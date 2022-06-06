Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin providing pregnancy prevention kits in response to Supreme Court abortion case

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) is now providing patients with "Make a Plan" pregnancy prevention kits at all of its 22 health centers across the state.

PPWI says the kits are a response to news that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, making abortion illegal.

"For people who are not planning on becoming pregnant, Planned Parenthood provides information on all birth control options," PPWI said in a statement Monday. "With the current risk to abortion access in Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood is helping provide people with the tools they need to prevent pregnancy."

The "Make a Plan" kit includes six condoms, emergency contraception, a pregnancy test, and information about threats to abortion access.

"If Roe is overturned, abortion access in Wisconsin and 25 additional states could be put at risk making timely access to safe and legal abortion extremely difficult," PPWI said. "Half of all pregnancies are unintended and half of those end in abortion. Planned Parenthood believes educating people about pregnancy prevention and providing people with the materials they need is an important step towards helping people take charge of their health and futures."

For more information, click here..

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip