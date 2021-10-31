Plane crashes in Town of Lisbon; pilot injured

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A single-seat plane crashed near a Town of Lisbon golf course on Saturday night.

It happened around 5:00p.m. at the Songbird Hills Golf Club on Highway 164.

Waukesha County officials say the ultralight aircraft crashed and witnesses in the area provided medical treatment until Sheriff's deputies and EMS arrived.

The pilot, a 61-year-old man, was rushed from the crash to the hospital by Flight for Life.

The incident is under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

